Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's movie Venky Mama has remained rock-steady at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to beyond Rs 20 crore gross mark in the global market.

Venky Mama has generated a lot of curiosity, as real-life Mama Venkatesh and Alludu Naga Chaitanya are playing the same roles in the reel life. Secondly, the fun-quotient featured in its promos doubled the expectations and hype for the film, which was expected to beat the records of F2 – Fun and Frustration.

As predicted, the Bobby-directed film was released in a large number of cinema halls on Friday and hade a decent advance booking. The movie registered superb response at the ticket counters. Venky Mama collected Rs 12.20 crore gross (Rs 7.75 crore share) at the worldwide box office on the first day and it shattered the opening day record of F2 – Fun and Frustration.

Venky Mama garnered mixed reviews from the audience and some people in the film industry feared that the word of mouth might have an adverse effect on its collection on Saturday. But surprisingly, the film held very well at ticket counters on its second day. When compared to its first day, the movie showed a very small amount of drop, which was due to lack of early morning (extra) shows like its opening day.

As per early estimates, Venky Mama has collected Rs 11.05 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its two-day total has reached Rs 23.25 crore gross in the global market. In two days, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 14.77 crore to its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 36 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered them 41.02 percent of their investments.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Venky Mama and the prices of its theatrical rights. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with actual details released by its makers/distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.