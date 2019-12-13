Director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's Telugu movie Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Venky Mama is an action comedy film and KS Ravindra has written the script and dialogues with K Janardhan Maharshi and Kona Venkat. D Suresh Babu, TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla have jointly produced it under the banners Suresh Productions and People's Media Factory. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.29 hours.

Venky Mama movie story: Set in 1993, the film is about a renowned astrologer (Nasaar), whose daughter marries her lover against the astrological predictions and dies in an accident. His son Venky (Venkatesh) takes care of his nephew Karthik (Naga Chaitanya) without getting married. Karthik starts looking for a girl for his mama. But he goes on to join the army after he fails to get his love Harika (Raashi Khanna). What happens next forms the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Venky Mama deals with a routine family drama. The first half, which is all the way Venkatesh's show, has nothing new to offer story-wise and regular entertainment stuff keeps you engaged. Naga Chaitanya takes the centre stage in the second half, which is no better than the first half. Kashmir scenes appear to be jarring, say the audience.

Performances: Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya have delivered good performances and their bonding is a treat to watch on screen. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput's glamour and chemistry with heroes are good. Prakash Raj, Nassar, Parag Tyagi, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Vidyullekha Raman and Hyper Aadi have done justice to their roles, says the audience.

Technical: Venky Mama has decent production values and beautiful picturisation and exotic locales make this film a visual treat. Thaman's songs and background score, dialogue, action and colourful costumes are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Venky Mama movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's tweet review:

అశోక్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి @K_Ashok_Reddy

#VenkyMama A heart touching emotional journey with top notch performances from the lead actors. My guess is around ₹45 Cr WW Share. #HBDVictoryVenkatesh #HBDVenkyMama

ch sudheer @sudheer_4Nag

#VenkyMama bagundi .. first half commedy kiraaak ..Venky and Chay madhya bonding kummesadu Bobby

Vamsi Shekar @UrsVamsiShekar

#VenkyMama: First Half Thoroughly entertaining with good emotions....#VictoryVenkatesh and @chay_akkineni steal the show... Scenes involving them are major highlight

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

#VenkyMama Review -A Below Par Entertainer Mirchi9 Rating: 2.25/5 You will watch it if you are a fan; otherwise, there is very less in it to recommend a compulsive viewing, in cinemas. #VenkyMama a could have been a decent...

Filmaestro @bo_hitorflop

#VenkyMama 3.25/5 (SuperHit to Blockbuster) #VictoryVenkatesh's ONE MAN Show. Comedy, Emotions, Action - Everything he pulled out with utmost ease

@chay_akkineni gave a Good Performance, especially in the 2nd Half @RaashiKhanna and @starlingpayal ❤ ❤

Krishna Akkineni Fan @YuvaSamratNC

#VenkyMama Super reports Congrats chay and venky. 2nd Half out and out chay mass and action episodes... Akkineni Fans ki punakale anta.Venky did great job in entertainment scenes asusual..

v. i. n @liverpool292929

Entertaining first half #venkymama

Fire star ⭐ @salmanraaju

#venkymamareview 1st half hilarious fun so far ended with powerful interval bank mama alludu combo rocks #venkymama #HBDVictoryVenkatesh 2nd half >>>>>>>>1st half climax Venky fans ki racha racha le Chai career best performance mainly in (kashmir)episodes iddari madya bonding baga kudhirindhi Totally #VenkyMama navisthadu,vissel esi egire la chestadu,edipistadu chala rojula taravatha manchi commercial bomma