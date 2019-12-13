Daggubati Venkatesh and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama hit the screens on December 13 and is receiving an amazing response at the box office for being an out and out entertainer. This comedy-drama has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the leading ladies and here is Venky Mama review.

Plot: The cinema begins with an emotional scene in a temple and it happens in the year 1993 and here is Venkatesh is introduced to the audiences as Venky Mama, but in an emotional way. Immediately after that comes the entry of Naga Chaitanya who is seen fighting with the terrorists in the border of the country. The first half of the film goes back and forth for the narration of the story.

Raashi and Chay, who were deeply in love with each other get separated for some reasons and that raises a tiff in between the families of Venky- Chay and Nassar, Rao Ramesh and Raashi. Payal Rajput, who plays a Hindi teacher falls in love with Venkatesh and Chaitanya wants them to get married.

With an amazing twist as an interval bang, expectations on the second half raise. Something so bad happens, that the uncle and nephew, who are inseparable from each other, get separated and don't see each other for three years. What happened, and whether their love for each other remains the same or not is something that you have to watch on screen.

Performances: Watching the real-life uncle and nephew duo rocking their performances on the screen together is a visual delight. Their comedy timing is just amazing. All those typical Venkatesh fans will enjoy the film to the core. Naga Chaitanya and Venky's bonding and love is something we all relate to. They have performed really well and entertained the audiences in all the possible ways. Payal, as a Hindi teacher, who speaks mixed Telugu and Hindi has done her role well. Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Dasari Kiran Kumar have done their roles up to the mark.

This could be director Bobby's best film. A 40-minute long sequence in Kashmir in picturesque locations were beautiful. They were filmed with perfection. The cinematography was good enough to engage the audiences in the story. Background score and music by Thaman SS have been good.

There is some lag is the story here and there and that will make you get bore in between. With some changes and variations, the story could have a little better and entertain too. On the whole, this film is definitely worth a watch this weekend.