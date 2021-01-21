Korean movie titled Luck Key (originally "Key of Life" in Japanese) has caught the attention of Tollywood producers. Suresh Babu who owns Suresh Productions has bought the remake rights of the movie, sources said. It is also said that Suresh Babu has taken the rights of Luck Key for all Indian languages.

"Suresh Productions and Guru Films proudly announce the official Telugu remake of the popular Korean film 'Luck Key '(originally "Key of Life" - Japanese). We have acquired the rights for all Indian languages, currently packaging it with a Popular Actor & Director", a tweet from Suresh Productions read.

Venkatesh Daggubati who is famous for his remakes in Telugu is apparently impressed with the story of Luck Key. The story of the Korean movie 'Luck Key' revolves around a failed actor. He changes his identity with a stranger who happens to be an elite assassin.

The movie is to be jointly produced by Guru Films and Suresh Productions. The pre-production works are being planned for this remake, while the production team is also working on casting.

Oh Baby - Telugu remake of Korean film Miss Granny

Earlier, Suresh Productions and Guru Films had come together for Samantha Akkineni starrer 'Oh Baby', which is also a Korean movie remade in Telugu. Oh Baby was directed by Nandini Reddy and grabbed huge attention from all quarters of the Telugu audience. It is yet to be known who would direct Venkatesh Daggubati for the remake of Luck Key.

Venkatesh's upcoming movies

Venkatesh is busy working on his upcoming movie titled 'Narappa', a Telugu remake of Tamil super hit movie 'Asuran'. Venkatesh is portraying the role of Dhanush from Asuran in the Telugu remake. Asuran is an action drama that shows fascism in society. Srikanth Addala is the director for Narappa. The movie is slated for its release later this year.

Venkatesh is also working in 'F3- Fun, and Frustration' which is the sequel to blockbuster Telugu movie F2 directed by Anil Ravipudi.