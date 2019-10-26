Dhanush starrer Tamil film Asuran and directed by Vetrimaaran is all set to be remade in Telugu, and it is none other than actor Venkatesh Daggubati who has been roped in to play the lead role. Manju Warrier played the leading lady in the Tamil version, which marked her acting debut in Tamil.

Confirming the same, official Twitter account of Suresh Productions has tweeted, "Victory Venkatesh is going to play the lead in Telugu version of Asuran. The movie will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under V Creations and Suresh Productions banners." (sic)

#VictoryVenkatesh is going to play the lead in Telugu version of #Asuran



The movie will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu and under V creations and Suresh Productions banners. #VenkateshDaggubati74 — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) October 24, 2019

While this has just been an announcement to the audience to share the happiness on their collaboration, it is said that the makers will be revealing the rest of the Asuran remake details very soon.

Asuran is an action drama which has Dhanush in double roles. The film is all about the theme of caste-based discrimination and anti-Dalit atrocities that are common in our society. The movie had hit the screens in Tamil Nadu during the Dasara festival and has competed with Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai, but still managed to be the biggest blockbuster in Dhanush's career.

PR Handout

Fans of the Babu Bangaram actor are pretty much happy that they will be seeing the actor in another mass entertainer once again. Fans have already started making fan-made posters and they are doing rounds all over the internet.

On the work front, Venkatesh is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Venky Mama which has Naga Chaitanya also and is directed by Bobby. The film is slated for release in January. Also, it is said that Venkatesh is going to remake Bollywood blockbuster De De Pyaar De in Telugu. Official confirmation is awaited.