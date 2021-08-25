A picture shared by director Venkat Prabhu has sparked off rumours around his much-awaited sequel to his superhit movie Mankatha, which starred Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja. The filmmaker posted the post of him with Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

VP's Tweet

"Whatta wonderful hospitality!! Thank q chief @KicchaSudeep !! U r an amazing cook!! Looking forward for our next;)) advance happy birthday!! [sic]" Venkat Prabhu tweeted.

In the caption, Venkat Prabhu clearly mentioned that he is looking forward to their next, clearly indicating that they are prepping up for their first collaboration. Although neither the director nor the actor has formally announced the flick, rumours have already started doing rounds whether they might be teaming up for Mankatha sequel.

Another reason why the speculations gained momentum was his response to a question - which film deserves an immediate sequel. On social media, a Twitter handle of a website had asked its followers to name the film which needs an immediate sequel and he responded "Mankatha."

The fans are now connecting the dots.

Ajith's Landmark Film Mankatha

Ajith's Mankatha was a landmark 50th film of the actor and went to become a big hit at the box office. For over a decade now, rumours have been doing rounds about its sequel.

Venkat Prabhu had earlier claimed that he had scripts ready for Mankatha. "I have few scripts and many one lines ready for thala. If Thala says Yes, we may team up for Thala57, but things have to get finalized, You will know when it happens," he told the website. They would probably join hands for "Mankatha 2".

However, Venkat Prabhu should complete his much-anticipated Maanaadu before moving on to his next flick. The political action thriller has Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the leads.