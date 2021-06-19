A teaser for 'Meherezylaa' song from Silambarasan aka Simbu's forthcoming film Maanaadu has been released on Saturday, 19 June. A less-than-a-minute clip has hit the internet with a bang, thereby raising a lot of interest around the track from the Tamil flick.

The song is penned by Madhan Karky for which Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music. The music director along with his sister Bhavatharini has lent their voice for the song.

A Beautiful Song

'Meherezylaa' is a gibberish word coined by Madhan Karky and the meaning has not been revealed, yet. Going by the teaser, it looks like a beautiful duet song.

The song kicks off with an 'azaan' and has a catchy tune. Yuvan has opted for instrumentation that is typically used in Muslim marriages. The tune catches one's attention in the first hearing itself. The full song will be out on Monday, 21 June.

The Union of Next-Generation Artists

Maanaadu unites the five next-generation artists of well-known celebrities. Simbu (son of actor-filmmaker T Rajender) and heroine Kalyani (filmmaker Priyadarshan and Lissy's daughter), director Venkat Prabhu (son of musician Gangai Amaren), and Yuvan Shankar Raja and Bhavatharini (music maestro Illaiyaraaja's children).

The movie has been in the making for years now and delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Of late, there were rumours that the Simbu-starrer might release directly on the OTT platform. Producer Suresh Kamatchi clarified recently that they are planning to release the film during Navaratri season in October.

The shooting of the film is almost completed and Simbu has started dubbing for his character.