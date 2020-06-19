Silambarasan aka Simbu has mourned the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Chiranjeevi Sarja along with Doctor Sethu. The actor described their demise as big loss to the film industry.

Simbu has claimed that their deaths have affected him and he feels like losing his best friends. The VTV star prays that their souls will rest in peace, while expressing his condolence to their families.

Talking specifically about Sushant Singh Rajput, he wants the actor's final film Dil Bechara to become a successful film at the box office and urged fans to make it a hit.

"Like AR Rahman's request, Sushant's Dil Bechara should release in theatres and become a hit venture. Death will not put a full stop to an artist's success. I hope Dil Bechara's success stands as a testament to this," Behindwoods quote him as saying.

Speaking about mental health, Simbu said that people should not lose their will power. "Let us be there for each other and help everyone. That is the most important job now. If we do that, we will emerge from this situation," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide last Sunday, 14 June. He wasa succesful actor and people considered him to be having the potential to become a future star. Despite so much success, he was suffering from depression which apparently made him kill himself. He was 34 aged.

In case of Chiranjeevi Sarja, he died of heart attack at the age of 39.

Coming to Dr V Sethuraman, who suffered of cardiac arrest in March.