There were rumours on internet following the death of Tamil actor Sethuraman that he was infected by Coronavirus. Although the media had clearly stated he died due to cardiac arrest, yet speculations on social media had it own reasons to believe that he was hit by the pandemic.

The Reason Behind his Death

Now, his friend Dr Ashwin Vijay has come out with a clarification. On his Instagram account, "My life will never be the same without you Sethu. The most painful day in my life. 20 years of friendship, brother hood, the vision we had for the world & youngsters, we decided to give this world ONLY goodness & happiness. When you left' you took away a part of me which will remain empty forever. One small request for the people - HE PASSED AWAY bec OF CARDIAC ARREST & NOT CORONA, pls don't spread rumours at this point. [sic]"

A Painful Post

Talking about his friendship with Sethuraman, he painfully wrote, "This was the last photo we took. I should have taken more. I have never declared my birthday on media ever but March 26th painfully has become the day you left us. Yours was the first phone call I answered on my birthday and you told me in a funny note "Machan, I am getting only bread for you to cut this year because of corona lockdown". Did not realise that will be the last call. Imagine the upcoming years of March 26th's. [sic]"

Sethuraman was 36 and survived by his wife and a child. He had come to limelight with Santhanam's Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya and acted in the films like Vaaliba Raja in 2016, Sakka Podu Podu Raja in 2017 and 50/50 in 2019.

Also, Sethuraman appeared in a TV show. It was his friend Santhanam, who brought him to the film industry. However, he was a full-time dermatologist and the owner of Zi Clinic.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases has now risen to 40 in Tamil Nadu and climbed to 903 in India with the death toll rising to 20 in the country.