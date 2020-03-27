In what could be considered as a shock to the Tamil audience, actor Sethuraman, renowned dermatologist, passed away on Thursday, 26 March, after suffering a cardiac arrest. This comes just three days after he shared a video on his social media account on staying safe during Coronavirus outbreak.

Sethuraman was 36 and survived by his wife and a child. He had come to limelight with Santhanam's Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya and acted in the films like Vaaliba Raja in 2016, Sakka Podu Podu Raja in 2017 and 50/50 in 2019.

Also, Senthuraman appeared in a TV show. It was his friend Santhanam, who brought him to the film industry. However, he was a full-time dermatologist and the owner of Zi Clinic.

Many celebrities have expressed their shock over his death and their condolence messages can be read below:

Mehreen PirzadaCrown: Rest in Peace you bright soul #Sethuraman

Life is so unpredictable...

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: Totally shocking to know a very young Dr.#Sethuraman passing away due to heart attack. Very cruel end at this young age. #RIP Sethuraman. Sad Frowning faceFrowning faceFrowning face

Abhirami Venkatachalam: It's really heart breaking... y god is so unkind ... we know life is uncertain but this is such a shock .... he was not just a good doctor he was an amazing trust worthy friend..... RIP my friend #Sethuraman Sleepy face #RIPSethu #RIPSethuraman #RIPDrSethu

Surbhi: Heartbreaking and sad to hear this news may your soul rest in peace #Sethuraman

Kasturi Shankar: Young Actor Doctor Sethu made this Corona awareness video on 23rd March. On 26th he died. Heart attack. I am too shocked to even to think up words of consolation. Condolences

Sathish: Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP

SG Surya: Incidentally saw #KannaLadduThinnaAasiya yesterday out of boredom. Saw his interviews on #Corona too. Has a small daughter. Life is uncertain, scary! Hari Om Shanti Dr.Sethuraman!