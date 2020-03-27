In what could be considered as a shock to the Tamil audience, actor Sethuraman, renowned dermatologist, passed away on Thursday, 26 March, after suffering a cardiac arrest. This comes just three days after he shared a video on his social media account on staying safe during Coronavirus outbreak.
Sethuraman was 36 and survived by his wife and a child. He had come to limelight with Santhanam's Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya and acted in the films like Vaaliba Raja in 2016, Sakka Podu Podu Raja in 2017 and 50/50 in 2019.
Also, Senthuraman appeared in a TV show. It was his friend Santhanam, who brought him to the film industry. However, he was a full-time dermatologist and the owner of Zi Clinic.
Many celebrities have expressed their shock over his death and their condolence messages can be read below:
Mehreen PirzadaCrown: Rest in Peace you bright soul #Sethuraman
Life is so unpredictable...
Social Distancing விட முக்கியமான விஷயம் - Dr.Sethuraman Explains??#CoronavirusLockdown #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID2019 #indialockdown @iamsethuraman pic.twitter.com/fhngO3dmIA— LittleTalks (@LittletalksYt) March 26, 2020
Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: Totally shocking to know a very young Dr.#Sethuraman passing away due to heart attack. Very cruel end at this young age. #RIP Sethuraman. Sad Frowning faceFrowning faceFrowning face
Abhirami Venkatachalam: It's really heart breaking... y god is so unkind ... we know life is uncertain but this is such a shock .... he was not just a good doctor he was an amazing trust worthy friend..... RIP my friend #Sethuraman Sleepy face #RIPSethu #RIPSethuraman #RIPDrSethu
Surbhi: Heartbreaking and sad to hear this news may your soul rest in peace #Sethuraman
Kasturi Shankar: Young Actor Doctor Sethu made this Corona awareness video on 23rd March. On 26th he died. Heart attack. I am too shocked to even to think up words of consolation. Condolences
சேதுராமன். நல்ல மனிதர், நல்ல நண்பர், சிறந்த மருத்துவர், திரைப்பட நடிகர். அவரின் அகால மரணம் என்னைப் பேரதிர்ச்சியில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது. சேதுவை இழந்து வாடும் அவரின் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், அவரின் நண்பர்களுக்கும் என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/GmlWiZbdRM— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) March 27, 2020
Sathish: Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP
SG Surya: Incidentally saw #KannaLadduThinnaAasiya yesterday out of boredom. Saw his interviews on #Corona too. Has a small daughter. Life is uncertain, scary! Hari Om Shanti Dr.Sethuraman!