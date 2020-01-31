Vijay Anand, a former associate of leading filmmaker Shankar, is making his debut with Dagaalty. After a lot of drama over the film's release, it is finally hitting the screens, as planned before, on 31 January.

Dagaalty has Santhanam and Rittika Sen in the leads. Yogi Babu will be seen as the hero's side-kick in the flick. Radha Ravi, Santhana Bharathi, Namo Narayana, Manobala, Stunt Silva and others are in the cast. The film has Vijay Narain's music, Deepak Kumar Pathy's cinematography and TS Suresh's editing.

It is an action-comedy film which revolves around a street-smart man played by Santhanam. He comes to the rescue of a girl and the drama that opens thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

The Santhanam-starrer has generated a decent hype. The confusion around the release date and lack of promotions have made people have low-expectations on Dagaalty. When Santhanam and Yogi Babu are in the cast, cine-goers will never ignore a film and look look forward to see the initial response that it gets from the audience.

If Dagaalty opens to positive reviews, there is every chance of the film doing well at the box office. Moreover, it is a comedy film and this genre will never go out of market. Will the movie surprise the audience? Check it out in their words below: