Radha Ravi, who was suspended from the DMK for slut-shaming Nayanthara, has now joined the AIADMK. The actor was welcomed to the party by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, June 12.

The 66-year-old was earlier in AIADMK and contested from the Saidapet constituency from the party's ticket in 2002 and won the election. But he was not re-nominated in the 2006 election.

He had maintained distance from the party activities for four years and rejoined the two-leaves party in 2010. After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, he quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK.

"DMK is the only political party that enjoys the confidence of the people," The Hindu had quoted him as saying after joining the DMK. He had also claimed that MK Stalin was the only leader who had the ability to rule the state.

However, his comments at the audio launch function of Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam turned out to be costly for him.

Radha Ravi said, "Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and also enacts the role of Sita. Earlier, filmmakers used to approach KR Vijaya if the characters are about Goddess. Now, anybody can do such roles. They can cast any respected women, they can also rope in those whom you would like to sleep with. Nayanthara, of late, acts in horror films. If the ghosts come across her, they will be scared away."

The DMK took action against Radha Ravi by temporarily suspending him from the primary membership for indiscipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

On DMK's action, he had said, "If I am considered a liability by the party, I am ready to leave the party."