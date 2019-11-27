The teaser and first look poster of Nishabdam, featuring Anushka Shetty and Ranganathan Madhavan, has been doing really well on social media. In this crime thriller movie, Anushka will be seen playing a speech impaired artist. The film also has Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas and Michael Madsen in key roles. The movie's release date has not been announced yet.

While there were a lot of speculations regarding Anushka's next project after Nishabdam, turns out that the Super actress might team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon once again.

Anushka and Gautham have earlier teamed up for Yennai Arindhaal, which had Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as well. The film also released in Telugu as Yenthavadu Gani and did well at the box office. Anushka played a strong character. Gautham Menon writes strong characters for women in his films.

The duo is set to work together again, only that this time it will reportedly be for a female-centric film. It will be bankrolled under the banner of Vels Film International. Tamil Bigg Boss fame Abhirami Venkatachalam will be playing a crucial role in the film which is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2020. It will be based on a novel written by Bollywood filmmaker Govind Nihalani.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Baahubali as Devasena. In between both the parts of the franchise, the actress was seen in Bhaagamthie too, which is a super hit.