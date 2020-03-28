Amid a sudden increase in the Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a baffling incident has been reported from the state. A 34-year-old man, who was asked to home quarantine after returning from an overseas trip, violated the protocol and ran out in the streets naked on Friday night.

Said to be "mentally disturbed", the man bit the throat of a 90-year-old woman who was sleeping outside her house, reported TOI. Upon hearing her cries, the neighbours came out and held the man before handing him over to the police.

The woman was rushed to the Theni Government Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

Culprit had a travel history to Sri Lanka

As per police officials, the man had returned from Sri Lanka last week and was advised to self-isolate in order to contain the risk of the novel coronavirus.

The man hailed from the Theni district of Tamil Nadu and was a textile trader by profession. There has not been any word from the family members of the man till yet.

TN reported 9 new cases on Friday

In its highest single-day surge, the state of Tamil Nadu reported as many as 9 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count to 38, which includes a 54-year-old man who passed away and a 45-year-old man who recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

Of the 9 persons who tested positive for the deadly disease on Friday, 6 are the contacts of already confirmed patients. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last few days, prompting the state government to scale up testing.

So far, the state government has placed 15,629 passengers under home quarantine for a period of 28 days. Besides, 112 asymptomatic passengers with travel history to highly affected countries are in quarantine centres near the airport, whereas, 277 are under hospital isolation.

"Till now 1,243 samples have been taken from the passengers. We have processed the samples of 1,195 passengers of which 1,157 samples are negative, 38 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection and 48 samples are under process," informed the Health Department.