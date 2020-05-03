Narthan, who came to limelight after delivering a hit in the form of Shivaraj Kumar's Mufti, is the front-runner to direct Yash's next movie. The director has been in talks with the Rocking Star for some time now and reports say that the project might be announced by the time the actor completes his present commitment of KGF: Chapter 2.

In Talks for 2 Years

Speaking with a Kannada daily, Narthan has said, "I am in talks with Yash for two years now, but the time for the movie launch is not fixed yet. It will be announced once everything is finalised,"

The filmmaker has not finished the script, yet. "I am writing the story. When it reaches a stage, I will narrate it to Yash," he says, stating that only after which the project could be considered confirmed. Talking about the kind of relationship that he shares with the Rocky bhai, Narthan says, "We are like siblings,"

KGF Impact

He reveals about Yash asking him to meet him once the story is ready. "I am writing keeping his pan-India image in mind post KGF success, So, it a big responsibility to helm a project," the director says to indicate that he is aware of the hype the project might generate.

Shivanna's 125th Movie

He has also been preparing for Shivaraj Kumar's 125 movie Bhairathi Ranagal. The team that had worked in Mufti is joining hands again. The story of this movie is ready, but Shivanna has two movies to complete before commencing the shooting of the flick.

Narthan's film with Simbu

Narthan's Tamil debut movie, remake of his Mufti, has been stalled over some differences between hero Simbu and the producer. The shooting might begin once the lockdown is lifted.

On the other hand, the shooting of Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is almost completed. It has to be seen whether the film will arrive as planned before on 23 October.