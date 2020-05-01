After partying ways with Hansika Motwani, Simbu had opened up about his relationship with her along with Nayanthara, who was seeing him before Hansika came to his life, on Sangeetha Krish-hosted show Natchathira Jannal.

According to a report on The Times of India, Simbu admitted that he had failed in his judgements when it comes to relationship. He had spoken about his affair and break-up with Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani. However, after the shooting of the show was completed, Silambarasan requested the channel to delete the portions where he talks about his ex-girlfriends.

Simbu's Request to Channel

"Simbu shot for the show, which will air this Sunday on a popular channel, two days ago in the city. He spoke about how he is into religion and spiritualism these days, and thanked the almighty for helping him take right decisions.

He admitted that the one area where he failed in his judgement was his choice of relationships. He spoke at length about Hansika and Nayanthara, but later asked the producers to not retain the portion as he didn't want to offend anyone," the daily quoted a source as saying.

Premji's Call

During the show, comedian and Silambarasan's friend Premji called to talk with him. "Premgi called up Simbu while he was shooting for this episode, and without realizing he was on loudspeaker, he told Simbu how his parents have found a bride for him! The show has many such interesting facets," the daily added.

By his own admission, Simbu had numerous of relationships in his life. His affair with Nayanthara was well-known. They parted ways after being in love for a brief period. The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa star then fell in love with Hansika and they had openly confessed about their relationship.

Unfortunately, this relationship did not last long.