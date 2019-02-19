Venkat Prabhu has opened up on his collaboration with Ajith Kumar again for a movie. The filmmaker has revealed that his project with the actor is on the cards, but unsure whether it would be a sequel to their superhit movie Mankatha.

At a recent student's event, Venkat Prabhu has claimed that he is apprehensive about doing a Mankatha 2 owing to huge expectations from the fans. "However, a movie with Thala is definitely on the cards and it will happen very soon," the director said.

Ajith is presently working in an untitled movie, directed by H Vinoth. It is a remake of superhit Hindi movie Pink. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, the husband of late Sridevi, is funding the movie. The original plan was to release it was on 1 May to coincide with the actor's birthday celebration.

The latest buzz is that the flick might be delayed by a few months and it looks like the movie might hit the screens in August. After this movie, Ajith is committed to one more film with the same producer and director.

It is only after the completion of these two movies, Ajith could be in a position to work with Venkat Prabhu. Whereas the director is working on Maanaadu, a political thriller starring Simbu and Arjun Sarja. He has to complete this movie before moving on to his proposed project with Thala.

Ajith and Venkat Prabhu had worked together in Mankatha. The movie had an open ending, leading to the rumours of its sequel. Time and again, the filmmaker has expressed his wish to take the franchise forward.