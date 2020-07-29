Telugu actor Varun Tej has spilled the beans on the engagement and wedding plans of his sister, actress Niharika Konidela, who is set for her marriage with Techie named Chaitanya Jonnalagedda this year.

Many Tollywood star are finding it tough to spend the long break due to coronavirus pandemic, but it is not the same case with Varun Tej, who takes frequent long breaks after completing one film. He is a voracious reader and he has been spending quality time reading a lot in the lockdown. "I just completed reading the Mahabharata series by Ashok K. Banker," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Varun Tej has been prepping for the role of a boxer in debutant director Kiran Korrapati's sports drama. He has undergone intense training in boxing under international experts during the lockdown. Talking about preparations, the actor told DC, "I have been constantly practising boxing (10 sessions a week) and staying fit."

'Wedding may take some more time, but we are planning to have the engagement'

Meanwhile, Varun Tej opened up on his sister Niharika's impending marriage. "The wedding may take some more time, but we are planning to have the engagement sometime in August with all the precautionary measures in place. We are all very excited and that's something our family can look forward to in these pressing times," the actor told DC.

The rumours about Niharika getting hitched with Allu Sirish and Prabhas had been doing rounds for some time, but the actress recently put all the speculations to rest by announcing her impending marriage. She shared a plastic cup featuring Ms and Mrs Niha with scratching Ms in it and a photo featuring her hugging a guy with his faced covered in her arms. Later, she shared two photos featuring her with her fiancée and also revealed his name as she captioned it with, "Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv."

Niharika Konidela is the first girl from the mega family to make her acting debut. She has starred in web series like Muddapappu Avakai (2016), Nanna Koochi (2017) and Madhouse (2019) and films like Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On the other hand, Niharika Konidela's fiancée Chaitanya Jonnalagedda is a techie, who is working for Tech Mahindra. He is said to be the son of senior police official from Guntur. He also shared a photo and captioned it with, "NisChay."