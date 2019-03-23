The recent picture of Ram Charan which was posted by his cousin, Tollywood hero Varun Tej, has drawn huge attention from all over. It appears like Ram Charan is having a vacation before he starts shooting for RRR.

Varun Tej, who got very famous with his movies Mukunda, Fidaa, Tholi Prema etc, posted a picture on his social media profile a while ago and captioned it "‪Randomly bumped into Mr.C in Cali!". In the picture, Varun Tej is seen posing with Ram Charan, with his stunning new look, which is probably for his upcoming movie RRR.

Ram Charan, who was praised for his natural looks in the blockbuster movie Rangasthalam, sported a ribbed body for his latest movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Now that he is all set to start shooting for the upcoming movie RRR, Ram Charan seems to have worked on his looks.

It is a known fact that SS Rajamouli is all set to create another sensation with his upcoming movie RRR. Tollywood's top heroes NTR and Ram Charan are slated to play the roles of two freedom fighters in this fictional movie. Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Sitharama Raju, a freedom fighter.

