There's no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan's one-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is more famous than most of the actors in Bollywood. And it looks like Varun Dhawan is also in awe of the little one.

The October actor shared a meme of himself on his Instagram stories section in which he was seen having a cute tete-a-tete with Taimur. Here is the conversation from the meme where both Varun and Taimur are seen sticking tongue out with their cheeky faces.

"Varun: Taimur, tumhe pata hai mai 31 years ka ho gaya? (Taimur, do you know that I am 31 years old now?)

Taimur: Lekin Varun bhaiya, mujhe toh aap meri age ke lagte ho (But brother Varun, you look my age)."

Taimur has always been favorites of the paparazzi who never miss a chance to click his pictures during outings. And the little munchkin has now gotten used to the shutterbugs and started posing for them.

Even Varun is aware of Taimur's growing popularity on social media. When he was recently asked whether it was unfair for aspiring actors who lose out on opportunities to star kids, the Judwaa 2 actor couldn't resist but think of mentioning Taimur as an example of how he is currently more popular than actors and has become the center of attraction for the media.

"It's 100% unfair, I agree. But it's not only the industry's fault. It is the media's fault as well. In our country, at the moment, even Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than actors. Not just media, people also share his photos on social media," Varun told Aaj Tak in an interview.

On the work front, Varun is basking in glory for his latest outing October which showcased a different Varun Dhawan to the moviegoers. He is currently shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is being directed by Abhishek Varman who has earlier directed Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. The movie, which is a collaborative project between Karan Johar, Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit the theatres April 19, 2019.