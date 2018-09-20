A few viewers are apparently upset with director Amal Neerad, as they feel that his latest film Varathan starring Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi is a free-make of Hollywood movie Straw Dogs.

Amal Neerad has a history of copying Hollywood movies, but he has defended them, saying those films were mere inspirations. Some viewers feel that his latest movie Varathan, which hit the screens today, is a new addition to the list of free-makes by the director. They say that he has taken the soul of Straw Dogs and tweaked the script to suit the local sentiments. The film has shades of the English movie.

#Varathan is it a remake of #StrawDogs cc @lionheart_abid

In for #Varathan at HK Cinemas, Pothencode... Trailer gave me some Straw Dogs vibe... As expected from the trailer, #Varathan is almost like a remake of Straw Dogs. Pretty great watch and Amal Neerad's best one since his debut feature Big B. #StrawDogs

#Varathan Good entertaining first half with shades of #StrawDogs in someareas However second half was simply kickass! Last 30 minutes leading up to climax..so many goosebump moments. #FahadFaasil was simply terrific #Aishwarya too! #AmalNeerad is back 4/5 SURESHOT BB

Straw Dogs is a psychological thriller/action film directed, produced, and written by Rod Lurie. This movie itself was a remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1971 film Straw Dogs, which was based on the Gordon Williams novel The Siege of Trencher's Farm.

The movie revolves around the story of scriptwriter David Sumner (James Marsden) and his wife Amy (Kate Bosworth) who relocate to rural Mississippi where Amy grew up. Amy wants to allow David to finish a script. But tensions build between them and a brewing conflict with locals becomes a threat to both of them. What happens next forms the crux of this thriller.

On the other hand, the basic plotline of Varathan is same of Straw Dogs and Amal Neerad has made some minor changes in its screenplay. The movie is about a couple named Abin (Fahadh Faasil) and Priya (Aishwarya Lekshmi), who move to countryside and end up in a conflict with the local people.

However, Varathan has a struck a chord with the audience and has received rave reviews from them. Most of the viewers say that the film has a simple story, but Amal Neerad's execution of this subject on screen makes it a thriller. The stunning background score and amazing picturisation help him to do it.