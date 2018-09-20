Director Amal Neerad's Malayalam movie Varathan starring Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lakshmi has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Varathan is a survival thriller film, which has been written by Suhas and Sharfu and jointly produced by Amal Neerad and Nazriya Nazim under the banners Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Amal Neerad Productions. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.20 hours.

Performances: Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lakshmi have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Varathan. Sharafudheen, Master Chethan Lal, Dileesh Pothan, and Arjun Ashokan have done their jobs well and they are also big assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Varathan has decent production values and Sushin Shyam's stunning background score and Littil Swayamp's brilliant camera work make this film an amazing thriller, say the viewers.

Varathan movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

Martin N Joseph‏ @mnj993

#Varathan - Decent first half with thrilling moments and impressive performance from @twitfahadh & @Aishwarya__nair !! Awesome visuals from #LittilSwayamp and wonderful bgm by #SushinShyam. Waiting for the second half.

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

#Varathan Interval : Though there is nothing new in terms of story-plot the mysterious set up and the overall making is grasping interest so far