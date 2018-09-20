Amal Neerad, touted to be the most stylish filmmaker in Mollywood, has come up with his new movie 'Varathan', starring none other than Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lakshmi in lead roles.

The film hit the theatres on September 20 and it is now receiving extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. As expected, this movie is a stylish survival thriller and Amal Neerad has succeeded in making the audiences sit on the edge of their seats throughout the movie.

A slow first half and a racy post interval session

The film begins in the backdrop of Dubai. Fahadh Faasil (Abi) and Aishwarya Lakshmi (Priya) are settled there and due to some issues, they return to Kerala. On Priya's insistence, Abi agrees to spend some time at an estate bought by Priya's father.

At the estate, Priya faces various problems, especially from the peeping toms. She sees a smartphone in the bathroom window, and she even encounters a number of sex maniacs who consider female bodies as mere meat.

At one point in time, an unexpected incident happens in her life, and she faces a real trauma. Abi joins Priya in her fight to take down the womanizers in the village, and this forms the major crux of the movie.

The first half of the movie seems ordinary, but the second half gets better, especially the final 25 minutes. In the first half, the director mainly tried to establish the characters. The initial minutes of the second half served the tension-building process, and the climax ends with a bang.

Amal Neerad cleverly built tensions at the right timings and ended the film in a very memorable manner. Another major highlight of 'Varathan' is its mind-blowing music. Sushin Shyam's background score in the final 30 minutes was undoubtedly breathtaking, and it played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the film.

Fahadh Faasil proves he is a world class actor

Fahadh Faasil is such a top-rated actor, and we cannot even imagine any other star portraying his role in 'Varathan'. The actor looked stylish as never before, and during the action scenes, his eyes expressed more than the body.

His performance in 'Varathan' is undoubtedly intense and can be considered Fahadh's next best role after 'Iyobinte Pusthakam' and 'Thondimuthalum Dirksakshiyum'.

In the climax portions, Fahadh Faasil put up an impeccable show, and the actor proved that he can handle mass scenes with finesse as well.

Aishwarya Lakshmi also did justice to her character. Her chemistry with Fahadh during the romantic and scary scenes were perfect and adds up to the overall value of the movie.

However, the surprise package in the movie is the character played by Sharafuddeen. The actor, who has been typecasted in comic roles, performed a different role in this movie, and it felt like a breath of fresh air to see the star in such a challenging role.

Final Verdict

'Varathan' is purely all about Amal Neerad's magic. If you are the one who wishes to see an experimental movie with an extraordinary climax, then this film is ideal for you.