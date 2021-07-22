Vanitha Vijaykumar has tied the knot again. A picture of the actress exchanging wedding garlands has gone viral. In fact, she has herself shared the photo on her social media account.

A Reel Wedding

Well, Vanitha Vijayakumar has not married in real life now, but in reel life. The actress has posted the snap of the actress tie the knot with actor Powerstar Srinivasan with an emoji of a red heart. Instantly, netizens had plenty of questions in their mind understandably because of three marriages and divorces.

Recently, a video of an astrologer predicting that she would tie the knot for the fourth time had gone viral. And this picture did not help the cause.

Many started responding through funny memes and Powerstar Srinivasan's message only gave fodder to the trollers. On his Instagram, he shared the same picture and captioned, "Happy to work with my sister. [sic]."

It is a still from one of her forthcoming movies.

Vanitha's Marriage Stories

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who walked out of Vijay TV's BB Jodigal reportedly after her fallout with Ramya Krishnan, was first married to actor Akash in 2000. They were blessed with a son (2001) and a daughter (2005). They divorced in 2007 and she tied the knot with businessman Anand Jay Rajan in 2007.

She has a daughter from this marriage, which ended in 2012. Thereafter, she dated choreographer Robert. Last year, she married Peter Paul and this marriage had hit the headlines for all the wrongs as he had married her without getting divorced from his wife.

There was a lot of drama before the relationship ended in less than six months after the marriage. She had fiercely defended her marriage and come under severe criticism for involving her kids in connection with the wedding.

In the end, they mutually parted ways.

After all these drama around her personal life and break-ups, people seem to be not taking the news around her wedding and relationship seriously.