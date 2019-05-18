The guessing games around the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 have started after the first promo of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show was out online, recently. In the first list of names, a few celebrities confirmed that they were not taking part in the show. Now, the second set of names has now cropped up online claiming that they would be participating in Vijay TV's show.

So far, Chandini Tamilarasan, Laila Mehdin, Premji, Radha Ravi, Priya Anand and T Rajendar have rubbished the rumours of their participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Sudha Chandran and Sakshi Agarwal have maintained silence, while Kasthuri and VJ Siddhu have given an indication of receiving offers, while still unsure of entering the house.

The latest buzz is that actors Prasanna, Powerstar Srinivasan, Sanjana Singh, Alya Manasa, Rachita Mahalakshmi and YouTuber Hari R Baskar have been approached and some of them have accepted the offers to be part of the Vijay TV's reality show.

Sources say that Prasanna's wife and actress Sneha was approached last season, but she did not accept for some reasons. Her husband has agreed to be part of the show upon receiving the offer, this year.

Powerstar Srinivasan is a controversial actor, who was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the recent years. Yet his comedies and mannerisms have earned him huge fan following. His presence is expected to be a surprise element in the show. Hence, he has been approached.

Sanjana Singh is an actress, who has worked in the films like Thani Oruvan, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Anjaan among many others. She has got the ticket from the film actor's quota.

Alya Manasa is well-known face among TV audience. She shot to fame with Raja Rani serial and her dubsmash videos are popular too. Rachitha Mahalakshmi was approached earlier seasons, but she could not take up due to her other commitments.

Indeed, she had expressed her desire to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house last year. Being part of Vijay TV family, the actress, who became a household name with Saravanan Meenatchi, is finally entering the house.

Last but not the least, Hari R Baskar, known for his hilarious YouTube videos, too is said to be part of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.