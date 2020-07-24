Vanitha Vijayakumar has returned to Twitter days after deactivating her account. Following non-stop abuse from netizens, she quit the social media platform.

Even after returning, the same questions around controversial marriage are being asked by people. Her newly-married hubby has tied the knot with the actress without getting divorced from his first wife. This has come under severe criticism from the public and a few celebrities.

Vanitha Vijaykumar had fiercely fought with those who passed comments on her marriage. However, she has now decided not to react to the issue from hereon since she feels that it is "waste of time."

A woman named Surva Devi had criticised Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage and the actress had filed a complaint against her of giving death threats to her. The said woman is now out on bail.

In her latest post, Vanitha Vijaykumar has spoken about her wedding, controversy, Surya Devi's arrest and more. Check out her full text here:

Dear well wishers fans and media friends...I wanted an FIR filed against a cyber crime by suriya devi and law take its course of action. She was arrested as per law and retained in the police station her children were cared for by a relative. Being a woman and having children cannot be a reason to be a criminal and commit offenses without being punished. All of us are equal in front of law. But though she humiliated and harassed me without any humanity I still didn't want to remand her as her kids will suffer.