Vanitha Vijayakumar has rubbed the fans of Nayanthara the wrong way after she dragged the actress' personal issue to defend herself. She quit the social media site soon after posting a controversial tweet about Nayan's break-up with Prabhu Deva.

Vanitha Under Attack

The actress has been on the receiving end after her marriage to VFX designer Peter Paul. His first wife alleged that he tied the knot without getting a divorce from him. A few celebrities had condemned the wedding which enraged her and Vanitha engaged in a bitter battle with them.

On Tuesday, Vanitha Vijayakumar lost her cool for constantly coming under attack from netizens. Out of anger, she posted that the same people do not have guts to question the personal lives of big stars.

Vanitha's Controversial Tweet

She said that Nayanthara was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva when he was still married to Ramalatha. Vanitha wrote, "@LakshmyRamki @kasthuri ur call on this..is nayanthara also a #bitch when she was living with prabhu deva.. why didn't u voice out for his wife ramlath who was also a mother of 3 and going to court and media".

This comment angered the fans of Nayanthara which Vanitha deleted later. It looks like the Vanitha deactivated her account following a non-stop verbal attack from netizens.

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara were in a relationship for a few years. The choreographer had divorced his first wife to marry a multilingual actress.

However, the celebrity couple broke up just before their wedding for the reasons best known to them.

Coming back to Vanitha, she had war-of-words with celebrities like Kasturi Shankar, Kutty Padmini, and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant married Peter Paul on 26 June.