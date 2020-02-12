Kapil Sharma is on a roll. Besides The Kapil Sharma Show 2, which is doing wonders garnering massive TRPs every week, on the personal front, the comedian is enjoying parenting his newborn with wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in December 2018 and as Valentine's Day 2020 is round the corner, fans may be curious to know how the ace comedian will celebrate the special day. While Kapil and Ginni are expected to celebrate the special day (Friday, February 14) with his baby girl named Anayra, last year, the ace comedian had a working Valentine's Day despite it being his and Ginni's first post-wedding.

Kapil's Valentine's Day 2019

In an interview with PinkVilla, Kapil had then said: "I think we will shooting only this Valentine's Day. Before I can plan anything for her, she plans something. I am sure she has planned something. We were thinking of going on a trip with out team post shoot actually. Ginni is very happy because the entire team loves her and she shares a good equation with them."

Further, Kapil had added that he doesn't think he could have had a better partner than Ginni. "I don't think I would have gotten a better partner than Ginni. After wedding, I am not going for honeymoon but to Film City. Imagine! and she (Ginni) hasn't complained once. She tries to find happiness in mine and knows that I love working. My team tries to give me a few days off in between so that Ginni and I can go on small trips but we haven't gone on a honeymoon as yet. We are planning a honeymoon next month though.".

How Kapil fell in love with his childhood friend Ginni?

Recently, the talented comedian was invited to a Punjabi comedy chat show as a special guest. Kapil shared the promo of his episode on his Instagram account and wished actor and host of the show Gurinder luck for their new show.

In the clip, the host was seen asking Kapil when did he realise his love for Ginni, to which Kapil quipped saying that he still doesn't know. Then, host Ghuggi added that Kapil surely has fallen in love with her but is not serious about it, to which Kapil said that he (Ghuggi) will get me divorced.