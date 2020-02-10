Comedian and Television host Kapil Sharma often hits the headlines for the second season of his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The comedian cum actor's personal life is also been heavily discussed time and again. Kapil Sharma who is married to his childhood friend Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl named Anayra.

The talented comedian was recently invited for a Punjabi comedy chat show. Kapil took to his Instagram account to share the promo of his episode and also wished actor and host of the show Gurinder and the makers of the show good luck for their new show.

Kapil can be seen wearing a smart pathani for his appearance in the show. The audience will get to see Kapil as charming, witty and funny as usual.

When the host asked, when did he realise that he has fallen in love with his wife Ginni, Kapil quips saying that he still doesn't know.

Then when host Ghuggi says that, you sure have fallen in love with her but are not serious about it, after which Kapil says, you will get me divorced.

Before marrying Ginni, it was rumoured that Kapil Sharma was dating his former manager Preeti Simoes.

The comedian had been in the news ever since he went on an abusive Twitter rant against journalist Vickey Lalwani 2 years ago.

He later filed a police complaint against the journalist and his former managers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes accusing them of trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him and tarnishing his image.

Kapil Sharma show continues to grab the headlines

In the meantime, Kapil Sharma Show, as always continues grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other.

A few days back, when Neena Gupta came to the show for promoting her new film 'Panga', Kapil Sharma asked her whether she is interested in reprising the role of Pamela Anderson in the US television show 'Baywatch'.

But Neena's reply was quite unexpected, and it literally pulled Kapil Sharma to a state of shock. As Kapil Sharma asked this question, Neena replied in a very sarcastic manner, "Arre itne big b**bs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don't have such big b**bs. Where do I get it from?)".

When Kapil Sharma asked Neena to give a vegetarian reply to his question, Neena told that no answer about Pamela Anderson could be 'veg'.

The uncensored clip of Kapil Sharma show has already gone viral on the internet, and people are lauding Neena Gupta for her impeccable humor sense.