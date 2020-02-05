When most of the actresses retire at 60, Neena Gupta made a stunning comeback with Badhai Ho and impressed everyone with her role. Last year, she was literally asking for work but things have changed drastically for her. Not just movies, but she is equally entertaining, be it on social media or TV shows. She had recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and blew everyone's mind with her unfiltered reply to Kapil's question.

Neena was seen promoting her film Panga along with her co-stars Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, child actor Yagya Bhasin and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari on the show. In a segment where Kapil confirms rumours with his guests, he asked Neena Gupta about she being interested in reprising the role of Pamela Anderson in US television show Baywatch. But little did Kapil know that Neena would shock him with an answer that was totally unexpected from her.

As Kapil Sharma asked Neena about the rumour, she replied, "Arre itne big b**bs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don't have such big b**bs. Where do I get it from?)." And within a second, everyone in the audience burst into laughter and applause. On the other hand, Richa told Yagya to shut his ears and Jassie tried to hide his face with his hands.

Kapil then asked Neena if she could give any 'veg' reply to the question for the show's sake, Neena replied, "Then ask me a veg question," adding that no question about Pamela Anderson could be veg.

Watch the uncensored clip of The Kapil Sharma Show here: