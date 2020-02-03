While there was a time when Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma were at loggerheads, it is the magic that churns out of their crackling chemistry which has made Kapil Sharma Show reach great heights.

With time, it has become unimaginable to visualise the show without the presence of 'Sapna', played by Krushna.

The job change

Right when we were thinking their friendship could not get any stronger, Krushna Abhishek wants to leave the show. Yes, Krushna himself has admitted to this and asked for work from Saif Ali Khan.

Krushna wanted to take up the job of Taimur Ali Khan's nanny, who probably is as famous as the little one himself. What more? Krushna even agreed to take care of Taimur's papa along with him.

Well, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you, it was all a part of the script and Krushna was just pulling Saif's leg after grilling Kareena Kapoor over the same when she had appeared on his show.

Taimur's nanny

The internet loves Taimur and the fans' obsession grew to the extent that they even created fan pages for Taimur's nanny, who is always spotted carrying the little munchkin in her arms during their outings.

But have you ever wondered how much Taimur's nanny gets paid to take care of the little Nawab? Well, Taimur's nanny reportedly draws Rs 1.5 lakh as her monthly salary.

"Taimur's nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go upto Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she's spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

Kashmera Shah on Krushna – Kapil's friendship

Kashmera Shah - Krushna Abhishek's better half - has said that she loves Kapil' world. "Honestly, I love Kapil. I think he is hilarious and I have always been very honest with him. Right from the time when he was in Comedy Circus," Kashmera had told International Business Times.

"Even when people used to think that there was some issue between Krushna and him, I used to message Kapil saying how much I loved his episode. I used to watch Kapil's show more than Krushna's Drama Company," she added.