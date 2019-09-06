From being a producer, director, writer, actor, wife to a doting mother to her two adorable kids; Kashmera Shah has several feathers in her hat. International Business Times, India, recently got in touch with Kashmera to talk about what was her reaction when Krushna decided to join The Kapil Sharma Show and whether she felt he would be overshadowed.

Kashmera candidly told us, "No, no. Not at all! Kapil and Krushna started off together in Comedy Circus and they have always been very good buddies. They have been close friends. They have never really been against each-other. It's the media and sometimes the production houses which come up with these stories of fall-out between them."

"Honestly, I love Kapil. I think he is hilarious and I have always been very honest with him. Right from the time when he was in Comedy Circus. Even when people used to think that there was some issue between Krushna and him, I used to message Kapil saying how much I loved his episode. I used to watch Kapil's show more than Krushna's Drama Company," she added,

Talking about Kapil, Kashmera further said, "There is a fan of Kapil in my house, I am! And I really feel it was high time these talented people – Kapil, Krushna and Bharti came together. In fact, I am waiting for the day when Sudesh Lahiri would join the show."

Kashmera also spoke about the kind of equation she shares with Sumona, Rochelle and others on the show. Kashmera revealed that though they all do not hang out much, she loves to see them onscreen.

We had recently asked her why we don't get to see her and the kids on The Kapil Sharma Show more often, to which, Kashmera had said, "I have been there once, with my kids. I am a working person myself and I get very hassled when somebody comes on my set. Then I have to entertain them too and it's my workplace. So hence, I don't really go with the kids or don't go there myself to sit there and disturb them. Vo bhi hai plus Krushna will get conscious if he has to romance someone. So I don't want to be a burden on them or disturb them or affect their performance in any way by my presence."

Talking about her equation with Govinda and his family and whether everything is back to normal, Kashmera had told us, "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok."