Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's one-year-old son Taimur became a star on social media even before his birth. The internet loves him and the number of fan pages that keep treating his admirers with his adorable moments is a testament of their affection. The fans' obsession grew so much that they even created fan pages for Taimur's nanny, who is always spotted carrying the little munchkin in her arms during their outings.

But have you ever wondered how much Taimur's nanny gets paid to take care of the little Nawab?

Well, Taimur's nanny reportedly draws Rs 1.5 lakh as her monthly salary.

"Taimur's nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go upto Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she's spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

It is being said that Kareena and her family found Taimur's caretaker nanny through a high-profile agency in Juhu which recruits domestic help for celebrities. The said agency apparently does a thorough check of their staff, from scanning their medical to financial history to police verification of all their documents to cut down the stress of the celebrity parents.

And there is no doubt that Taimur's nanny is doing a great job at taking care of the little one. Recently, a fan invaded Taimur's private space to get a selfie without permission when the paparazzi were busy clicking his pictures but his nanny shooed him away like a pro.

In the past, Kareena and Saif have always talked about the constant media attention Taimur has been getting ever since his birth. They had always maintained that they want their child to have a normal upbringing as any other child and keep him grounded.