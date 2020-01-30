Let's take a look at the TRP report for the week:

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which had been replaced by Naagin 4 in the first week of January, has stayed intact at its top spot. The show has grabbed the top spot with 8039 impressions.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi starrer Choti Sarrdaarni which has been the talk-of-the-town since its premiere episode has gained the second spot with 7316 impressions. The show was at the eighth spot last week.

Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor's hit series Naagin 4, starring Jasmin Bhasin, has taken up the third spot this week with 7184 impressions. The show was at the second spot last week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the fourth spot this week with 6985 impressions. The show was at the same spot last week too.

Bigg Boss season 13: After staying out of the top ten list for most of its air time, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 had climbed at the third spot last week. The show has slipped down two spots and landed itself at the fifth spot this week with 6949 impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has bounced back again and taken up the sixth spot this week with 6923 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After fooling audience for a while about the return of the original Taarak Mehta, the show finally clarified that Disha Vakhani will not be coming back. However, that has not stopped the show from not being in the top ten list. This week, the show is at the seventh spot with 6706 impressions.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has made a re-entry into the chart at the eighth spot with 6365 impressions.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has landed at the ninth spot this week with 6107 impressions.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show narrowly makes it to the top ten chart with 6102 impressions.