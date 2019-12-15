Ekta Kapoor unveiled the fourth season of the super successful fantasy drama Naagin on Saturday, December 14. Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are the leads of Naagin 4, that also stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh, Shalin Bhanot and others.

Nia and Jasmin made smashing entries. Nia as Brinda portrays the role of a naive and innocent girl. Her simplicity draws Vijayendra's character towards her. Jasmin aka Nayantara makes a fierce entry in an all-white outfit. The first episode revealed a lot about each character. Sayantani's character Maanyata is a brave lady and is ready to take up any challenge for the sake of her love.

There is a lot of expectations riding on Nia Sharma and Jasmin as the series has a massive fan following. So much so that it topped the TRP charts every week in all its seasons. There is no denying that actresses like Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna had aced the roles of Naagins in first three shows and thus, have raised the bar high for Nia and Jasmin. In fact, such was the craze for Mouni in Season 1 that it earned her back-to-back Bollywood offers.

This is the first time Nia and Jasmin are working together on a show, although they have been friends for years. During an interaction with PinkVilla, the duo was asked if they had rejected the supernatural show before and they replied in negative.

Meanwhile, many fans are in awe of Naagin 4 and the characters. They have expressed the same on social media. However, there were a few who were not impressed by the new season. Take a look: