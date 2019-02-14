Romantic couples all around the world are celebrating Valentine's Day today, and they consider this auspicious day to celebrate the joy and ecstasy of romance. At this colorful moment, International Business Times, India present you five evergreen South Indian romantic movies which you should watch on this day of love.

Aniyathipraavu

'Aniyathipraavu' is widely considered an all-time classic romantic movie ever made in Mollywood. The film directed by Faasil was released in 1997, and it marked the debut of romantic hero Kunchakko Boban in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Kunchakko Boban, the film also stars Shalini, Sudheesh, Harisree Ashokan, Thilakan and Sri Vidya in the lead roles.

'Aniyathipraavu' featured the story of Sudhi and Mini who fell in love despite differences in religion. After eloping to the distant sea coast, they finally realize the importance of family in their lives, and finally decides to go back to their homes.

One of the major highlights of this movie was its melodious songs composed by Ouseppachan. The songs are still very popular in Kerala and are usually the hot picks in music channels.

Upon its mammoth success at the box-office, Faasil remade the movie in Tamil as 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai' with Vijay and Shalini in lead roles. As expected this remake film also emerged as a big blockbuster at the Kollywood box-office.

96

'96' released in 2018 is a real gem of a film, and it stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film directed by C Prem Kumar showcased the life of Ram and Janu who meets in a reunion function after their soulful teenage.

Upon its release, the film released critical acclaim from all corners, and viewers praised Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan for immortalizing the characters of Ram and Janu on screen.

If you are the one who is in love, then '96' is undoubtedly a must-watch movie which should be watched on this Valentine's Day.

Arya

Allu Arjun's 'Arya' can be considered a funny entertainer, but it has that in-depth element of love which makes this film a must-watch flick for romantic movie lovers.

Allu Arjun as Arya did a commendable job in this film, and his innocent love towards Geetha (Anuradha Mehta) is a sheer treat to watch. Songs in this movie composed by Devi Sri Prasad were all chartbusters at that time, and it still rules the hearts of movie lovers.

A sequel to 'Arya' titled 'Arya 2' was released in 2009, and this film was also a breezy romantic entertainer.

Mungaru Male

'Mungaru Male' is one of the best romantic musical movies ever released in Sandalwood. Co-written and directed by Yograj Bhat, the film stars Cool Star Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi in the lead roles.

The movie showcased the life of Preetham who falls in love with a girl named Nandhini. Things take an unexpected turn when he realizes that her marriage is fixed. Later, she challenges him to win her heart, and this forms the major crux of the movie.

The film is also blessed with some soulful tracks composed by Mano Murthy.

Thoovanathumbikal

'Thoovanathumbikal' is a Mollywood masterpiece directed by legendary filmmaker Padmarajan starring Mohanlal and Sumalatha. The film showcased the life of Jayakrishnan who falls in platonic love with a sex worker.

In this movie, rain is also a pivotal character, and the film now holds a cult classic status among Mollywood movie lovers.