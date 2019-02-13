With Valentine's Day only one day away, couples all over the world are gearing up to make the day a special one for their better half. This day is named after a Roman priest St. Valentine who was martyred on February 14.

However, February 14 is not only for romantic love but also for love between friends and family. So throws those hearts around, spread love, joy and cheer. Show your special people that you care about them and they needn't always be with expensive gifts. A simple message or note can also suffice.

Here are a few messages you can send your loved one irrespective of your relationship with them.

Valentine's Day messages

You've always been my sunshine on a cloudy day, my shoulder to cry on and a helping hand when I needed you. You deserve this special day as a reminder of the impact you've made on my life.

Love is Happiness of Today Promise of Tomorrow So this Warm Note comes to You, To Say that Live Life with a heart full of Love Happy Valentine's Day Dear!

Today we celebrate Valentine's Day, a day full of romanticism and love. With you, however, it's Valentine's Day every day! I love you! Happy Valentine's Day baby!

Your smile means a lot to me, my dear. It's the language you use to understand me. Your smile costs nothing but it creates much in me. Your smile makes my day! Happy Valentine's Day!

Love is a feeling, you can feel it. Love is a puzzle, try to solve it. Love believes; believe me, I won't let you down at any part of the time because I love you so much, my sweetheart! Happy Valentine's Day!

Best romantic quotes from movies

"It's like, at that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together." - Serendipity

"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together." - Sleepless in Seattle

"The only way you can beat my crazy was by doing something crazy yourself. Thank you. I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck." - The Silver Linings Playbook

"You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love... I love... I love you." - Pride & Prejudice

"You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." - Gone With The Wind