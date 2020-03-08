The makers of Vakeel Saab (PSPK 26) starring Pawan Kalyan are said to be getting its teaser ready. The possible launch date and the content featured in the first look video are now doing rounds in the media.

Vakeel Saab is a social thriller drama, which is an official remake of Bollywood movie Pink. It is the most-hyped and highly-awaited Telugu movie of 2020 because it marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan, who is taking a break from politics after a gap of 2 years. His fans are impressed with its first look and the first song. Now, they are eagerly looking forward to the release of its teaser.

Venu Sriram of MCA (Middle-Class Abbayi) fame is directing Vakeel Saab, which is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers, who released its first song online today, are now said to be concentrating on to release its much-awaited teaser, which is expected to hit the internet March 25, as a Ugadi treat for Pawan Kalyan's fans.

First look video will offer a glimpse at the theme of the film

The buzz in the media is that Vakeel Saab will have a hard-hitting and crazy teaser, which is now getting readied. Its first look video will offer a glimpse at the theme of the film. It will have a stylish action shot for all Pawan fans. It will end in a thumping way with a power star's powerful dialogue. It is reported that the makers are now busy giving final touches to its teaser.

Vakeel Saab is about three girls try to file an FIR against a politician's nephew after being molested by him and his friends. When the case gets rigged, a retired lawyer helps them to fight it. Pawan Kalyan is seen playing the lawyer, which was originally reprised by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. His first look has raised a lot of curiosity about this Telugu movie.

Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla are essaying the female lead roles originally played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in Pink. Prakash Raj, Subbaraju and Rajeev Kanakala are seen in other important roles of Vakeel Saab. The makers are yet to announce its release date, which is highly awaited by the fans of Pawan Kalyan.