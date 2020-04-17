Producer Dil Raju, who is now bankrolling Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, distributed protective masks and sanitisers to the police in Hyderabad. He said that it is our duty to protect our protectors.

Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted a couple of photos featuring Dil Raju giving away the masks and sanitizers to the police and wrote, "It's our duty to protect our protectors! Distributed protective masks and sanitizers to the police department at Mehdipatnam Raythu Bazar earlier today. #IndiaFightsCorona."

'We want to do our bit in this time of crisis'

Soon after the news about lockdown broke out, Dil Raju announced that the shooting of his upcoming films V starring Nani and Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan has been postponed. Later, he went busy with the charity works to support India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dil Raju contributed Rs 10 lakh each to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The producer tweeted on Mar 26. You can all save the world sitting at home. Please be responsible and safe! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

The Sarileru Neekevvaru producer also contributed Rs 10 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity. Dil Raju tweeted on March 29, "The #CoronaCrisisCharity initiative for the well being of daily wage workers who are affected during these testing times is a welcome move. It's our responsibility to take care of our family. We would like to make a humble contribution & be part of this noble cause. @KChiruTweets."

Dil Raju handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Minister KTR on April 10 and tweeted later, "A cheque of Rs 10 Lakhs was presented to honourable minister @KTRTRS garu towards the Telangana CM Relief Fund as promised by our producers Dil Raju garu and Shirish garu. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Dil Raju gave away the masks and sanitizers to the sanitation workers of Hyderabad on April 15. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tweeted, "Appreciate @SVC_official Producer Dil Raju garu for his concern for our sanitation force who has come forward to sponsor sanitizers and protective face masks. Distributed few along with @PDUCD_GHMC. Happy that he's ready to arrange more if needed. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias."

Responding to him, Dil Raju assured that he would be ready to help the people in this hour of need. He tweeted, "Sir, it's our responsibility to be of help in this hour of need. We are willing to do whatever more is needed from us in the future as well. It's only together that we will all get past this pandemic! #StayHomeStaySafe."

It's our duty to protect our protectors! Distributed protective masks and sanitizers to the police department at Mehdipatnam Raythu Bazar earlier today. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e0UzztEO4C — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 17, 2020

Appreciate @SVC_official Producer Dil Raju garu for his concern for our sanitation force who has come forward to sponsor sanitizers and protective face masks. Distributed few along with @PDUCD_GHMC. Happy that he's ready to arrange more if needed.@KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias pic.twitter.com/jfloUx0oGG — BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) April 15, 2020