Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram hit the screens on 9th April with record openings at the box office. Despite the price-related conflicts by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and a huge rise in the number of Covid cases in AP and Telangana, the movie grabbed so much hype around.

Vakeel Saab collections

It is being reported that Vakeel Saab is the first Telugu movie to have such huge crowds at the theaters in the middle of the pandemic. Telugu movies like Uppena, Srikaram, Jati Rathnalu, Rang De, and Sulthan had good collections at the box office as well. But, Vakeel Saab stands on the top with higher collections from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Despite the rise in Corona cases in both the Telugu states, the courtroom drama Vakeel Saab saw a good number of audiences gather to watch the theaters until Wednesday. It is being reported that the film saw a drop in collections everywhere in Andhra to Telangana, failing to maintain the same momentum.

One of the reasons quoted by the sources is the cancellation of shows in many towns of Andhra Pradesh due to the drastic reduction of costs of tickets. Another reason could be the start of the auspicious month of Ramadan, during which many people do not prefer watching movies during the season.

It is a fact that Vakeel Saab's collections are way lower than any of Pawan Kalyan's previous movies but keeping the current situation in view, Vakeel Saab is doing a good job at the theaters. The makers believe the movie would do good in the coming days as well.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink'. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Vakeel Saab box office collections discussions on Twitter:

