A movie distributor named Warangal Srinu had come up with accusations on Telugu's top producer Dil Raju. According to Warangal Srinu, Dil Raju had taken hold of the theaters in the Nizam area and is dominating everyone else in the market with his one-sided nature.

Srinu also made a few points that Dil Raju had always blocked theaters for only the movies for which he had bought the rights for. His hypocrisy was seriously criticized by many other businessmen who worked in distribution and production departments.

After that episode, it was reported that Warangal Srinu was given a hefty offer from the production house Mythri Movie Makers for the upcoming movies- Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa, and Tuck Jagadeesh. Now that Dil Raju has set up a meeting with the production house, it seems like the talks are going on regarding the same.

Dil Raju meets MMM head

Dil Raju apparently flew to Dubai to meet Mythri Movie Maker's head Naveen Yerneni. The movie titled Uppena starring Panja Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to hit the screens soon. The movie is bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers for which Dil Raju had bought the theatrical rights. But, it seems like the production house is planning to distribute the movie on its own.

Dil Raju met Naveen Yerneni to discuss the same and they had decided to let things be for now. Dil Raju apparently promised the makers to do record-breaking business, so the production house backed-off from distribution for now. On the other hand, Mythri Movie Makers has lined up some big movies with star heroes like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Nani.