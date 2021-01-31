Touted to be a comeback film for actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab, will hit theatres worldwide on April 9, 2021. The makers announced the release date recently. Helmed by Venu Sri Ram, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Hindi film Pink which starred Amitabh Bachchan and gained huge praise from both the audience and the critics.

Now that the release date of Vakeel Saab has been announced, here is an in-depth analysis of what the viewers expect from a remake.

The movie Pink was one of the most-watched movies as it had a strong message on one of the most sensitive, yet controversial subjects. 'With the story obvious, can Pawan Kalyan and Vakeel Saab team create the same impact on the subject?' is what we need to think of.

Message-oriented movies and Pawan Kalyan -- Is the combo mismatched?

Pawan Kalyan has a huge following both in movies and politics. His movies have such a great impact on the audience and hence, Pawan is choosy about his subjects. 'Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu' and 'Komaram Puli' are the only complete message-oriented movies in which Pawan Kalyan appeared in the past. The rest of the movies, though had streaks of social responsibility, they cannot be termed as intentional message-oriented scripts.

As Vakeel Saab deals with the subject of 'consent' and 'women', it is expected that the message reaches more audience. Also, this would be an added advantage in Pawan's political milage as well, suggest his close aides.

After the disastrous result of Agnyathavasi



Pawan Kalyan is all set to appear on the big screens after almost 2.5 years in Vakeel Saab. It has to be noted that generally, Pawan Kalyan's movies get huge releases, with mass gatherings and festive kind of celebrations. His screen appearance is enjoyed like no others in Telugu.

In spite of much hype and heavy buzz, Pawan Kalyan's last movie Agnyathavasi utterly failed to impress his own fan base. Disappointed fans, who assumed Agynathavasi to be his last movie before he made full-time entry into politics were heartbroken with the movie. Now that Pawan is back into acting, Vakeel Saab is expected to fill the void Agnyathavasi created for them.

Failure on the political front



Though there is no connection between an actor's political career and a movie career, both fields are invisibly conjugate, analysts believe. After Pawan Kalyan's loss in general elections, he has been trying to balance both politics and the movies by juggling with both. It is to be noted that subjects like Vakeel Saab might add an advantage for Pawan Kalyan to reach out to more common people, which might help for his political presence.

Either way, Pawan Kalyan's fans are awaiting a dynamic, power-packed comeback with Vakeel Saab.