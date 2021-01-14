After taking a break from the movies, Pawan Kalyan has started acting the movies again. Portraying an advocate in his upcoming court drama, Pawan Kalyan is all set to entertain his fans yet again.

Pawan Kalyan's previous movie Agnyatavasi- which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas didn't not create as much buzz in the box office, which made the 'power star' fans too upset. So, all hopes are pinned on Vakeel Saab.

Starring Sruthi Haasan as the female lead, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and other actors, the official teaser of Vakeel Saab was unveiled by the makers a while ago. The fans who are too excited regarding the release of the Vakeel Saab teaser have made a Twitter trend with #MakeWayForVakeelSaab. Seeing the gala on social media, it looks like the fans are very happy with the Sankranti surprise by the makers of Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab teaser analysis

Vakeel Saab teaser opens with a shot showing an advocate's black coat on a hanger. Pawan Kalyan's entry has a mass appeal, showing him putting on his lawyer coat, dusting off the dirt on his law books.

Pawan Kalyan's dialogue followed by his 'Objection your honor!", goes like this- "Court lo vaadhinchadamu thelusu, coat theesi kottadamu thelusu", which translates to he knows how to deal with bullies according to the law and the other way as well.

Well, the teaser makes it clear that the story is being remade with many modifications keeping the stardom, mass appeal, and commercial aspects in consideration. Vakeel Saab teaser has succeeded in grabbing everyone's attention and is touted to be a good hit in the theatres.

Pawan Kalyan's mass reach taken into consideration, Vakeel Saab teaser is to hit a new record on Youtube as well. Vakeel Saab is bankrolled under Sri Venkateshwara Creations being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

The Hindi version of Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar in the lead. It is expected that Vakeel Saab would cover the elements which would have a massive appeal when compared to Hindi's Pink.

Here are some tweets by celebrities and fans:

