Makar Sankranti/Pongal has been an important festival for both the moviegoers and the filmmakers in Telugu states. Starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, the movie titled Krack hit the screens way ahead of Sankranti celebrations. Despite the COVID situations the movie Krack hit the screens to generate a decent revenue at the theaters.

It has to be noted that the Tamil movie 'Master' starring Illayathalapathy Vijay as the hero hit the screens yesterday. Dubbed in Telugu, the movie grabbed a decent hype in the Telugu states as well. Also, Ram Pothineni's Red is to hit the screens today. In this context, there has been a controversial atmosphere that emerged over the blockage of theaters by producer Dil Raju.

Dil Raju is the leading producer in Telugu, holding a huge number of screens in Nizam (Telangana areas of movie distribution are termed Nizam) and Vishakhapatnam. As Krack, Red, and Master share the same period for release, the distributors have been struggling about sharing the theaters.

Krack movie distributor Warangal Srinu held a press meet to express his anguish over Dil Raju's approach in sharing the theaters. "He is not Dil Raju anymore, but 'Kill' Raju -- killing the revenue of movies he doesn't own. The same producer had stated that dubbed movies cannot get huge release in the Nizam area during festivals. Now, as he shares the revenue for Master, he has turned the situation in his own favour", the young distributor claimed.

Master release

Warangal Srinu also exposed Dil Raju's reckless behaviour towards the other distributors. He alleged Dil Raju of allocating a less number of theatres for Krack despite its decent talk. Most of the theaters in the Nizam area which were allocated for Krack are replaced by the movie Master, which is not appreciated by Telugu film makers. When approached by other distribuors, Dil Raju seems to have spoken in a way that had upset them further, resulting in a drift between them. However, Dil Raju has not responded to the allegations.

The movie Red is slated for its release today starring Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, and other actors in the lead roles. Watch the space for Red movie review and ratings.

(This is a developing story and will be updated later)