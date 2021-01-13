Makar Sankranti or Pongal is the first major festival of the year celebrated in India. Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated by Hindus across the world. The Sun God is mainly worshipped on the occasion, along with Sri Vishnu and Maha Lakshmi Gods. This festival is significant both in the religious and seasonal observance of the Hindus.

As the northward movement of the sun begins, this festival is usually celebrated on January 14th every year. It is known that the Sun enters into the Makara Rashi (Capricorn) on this day and hence it is called 'Makara Sankranti' in the Southern states of India. Marking the end of winter, Sankranti indicated the start of summer. The farmers who yield their crop for the season, pray to the Sun God and celebrate the season's yield.

Sankranti or Makar Sankranti is celebrated by Hindus all over South Asia. But, there are some regional variations in the celebrations. The festival is also known by different names and celebrated with different customs in different parts of the country.

Pongal celebration

Makar Sankranti is also called 'Pongal' in the southern parts of India. The farmers have a feast by preparing a dish called 'Pongal' and sacrifice their crop yield to the Sun God for giving them good output in the farming. People from Tamil Nadu call it Thai Pongal or Pongal.

While in the northern part of India, Sankranti is also called Maghi and is preceded by Lohri. Sankranti is celebrated in the name of Poush sôngkrānti in Maharashtra, Goa, and West Bengal.

Kite flying, cock-fights, bull-rides, community cooking, rangoli designs, bonfires, and group gatherings are the ways people celebrate this festival.

Happy Sankranti/Makar Sankranti: Wishes

> I wish you a happy Makar Sankranti 2021. May your life be filled with joy and happiness.

> Warm wishes on the occasion of Sankranti. Hoping you have a great year ahead.

> May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

> May God bless you with good health and wealth. Happy and joyful Makar Sankranti 2021.

> Let your negativity fly away along with those colorful kites and may your positivity grow like the shining sun. Happy Sankranti to you and your family. I wish you all good luck on this significant day.

Pongal wishes 2021:

> Welcome and celebrate the Pongal festival with a heart filled with happiness and gratitude. May this festival bring a bountiful harvest and usher brighter days ahead. Happy Pongal.

> May the sweetness of jaggery and milk bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2021.

> I pray for the happiness, prosperity, and wellness of you and your family. This Pongal, let us all celebrate together.