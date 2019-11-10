Sankranti, a festival that people down south wait for excitedly, always has a number of films from A-list actors releasing around it. Sort of like booking a slot, the actors and movie-makers announce the release date of their films at least four-five months prior to the festival. Once again, the list of the films releasing during Sankranti is out already. Let us take a look at them.

Venky Mama

This Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni starrer is all set to hit the screens on January 11. The film has Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies. Directed by Bobby (Ravindra), this is the first time the uncle and nephew duo is going to be seen in a full-length role.

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have collaborated for the third time for this project. They have earlier teamed up for Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy. Ala Vaikunthapuramlo has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Tabu, Jayram, Navdeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth in key roles. It will hit the screens on January 12.

Sarileru Nekevaru

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Nekevaru is one of the most awaited films for the season of Sankranti as versatile actress Vijayashanti is making a comeback to Telugu cinema with it. Expectations on this Anil Ravipudi directorial are huge and this film is also slated for release on January 12.

Entha Manchivadavura

Kalyan Ram, recently, has joined the Sankranti race with his next film Entha Manchivadavura, a Satish Vegesna directorial. This film has Mehreen Pirzada, Suhaasini Maniratnam, Sharath Babu and others in key roles. This film will release on Jnauary 15.