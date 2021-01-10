After multiple hurdles, Ravi Teja's Krack hit the screens later in the evening of the scheduled date of release on Saturday, Jan. 9. Reportedly, the movie hit everal distribution hurdles before the producers intervened to resolve the issues.

Krack, Ravi Teja's latest collaboration with director Gopi Chand Mallineni after the movies Don Seenu and Balupu, is touted to be a commercial entertainer, with Sruthi Haasan playing the female lead.

Krack Storyline: Ravi Teja plays a powerful cop named Pothuraju Veera Shankar in this flick. Though the main plot is a regular cop-story, director Gopi Chand Mallineni's narration is unique and varied. Pothuraju Veera Shankar's encounter with three nefarious criminals in different circumstances lands him in trouble. How Veera Shankar handles attacks on him by the criminals is the rest of the story.

Narration: The first half of Krack can be termed passable even with a couple of mass elevation scenes, comedy, and appealing back-score music. Interval bang is considered a good one keeping Ravi Teja's mass image in mind. Fights composed by Tollywood's stuntmen Ram-Laxman are garnering huge praises from the viewers. With a good dose of the comic track, the movie entertains the audience well. After a high-voltage interval bang, the director excels in keeping that energy level in the second half.

The second half is all about well-scripted and well-placed action drama. Sruthi Haasan's stunt action is being lauded as one of the most interesting scenes from the movie. Towards the climax, the movie has a lot of scope for stunts in the action sequences. A good and commercial take on the same old story which can be termed as an old dish with new garnish.

Roles and Performances:

Ravi Teja is known for his perkiness and energy in his movies. Krack can be called a decent comeback for Ravi Teja who suffered a flop in the past. After the lockdown and existing pandemic situation, Ravi Teja served Telugu audiences with a decent commercial drama. His energy is visibly entertaining in Krack, while his stunts in high-voltage action sequences are the icing on the cake.

Sruthi Haasan played the heroine opposite Ravi Teja in Krack, which indeed is one of the most significant leads in the movie. An action sequence by Sruthi comes as a total surprise for the audience. Sruthi's role is the juxtaposition of action and drama.

Analysis:



Krack is technically a well-made movie under the direction of Gopi Chand Mallineni. A routine commercial storyline with a good presentation through out has made Krack a good entertainer. Ravi Teja's energy is fully utilized keeping his mass appeal in tact. The production values are maintained with good backdrop settings and art. The other aspects like cinematography, editing, camera work demand appreciation.

The music director SS Thaman has put in his well-paced background music and timely placed songs. Thaman has been consistently providing super hit music tracks recently. The background music in the action sequences is also a huge plus point for the movie.

The Telugu film industry relies upon the Sankranthi season for huge releases every year. But, this time with the pandemic around, the movies are likely to face a great impact on their box office collections.

Though Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie 'Solo Brathuke So Betteru' hit the screens, the makers witnessed minimal theatrical bookings. But, Ravi Teja's Krack seems to give an optimistic view with a decent number of bookings even after multiple postponements. The industry stakeholders are hoping that Krack will grab the audience to the theaters.

Verdict: A good commercial potboiler with the right placement of action, entertainment, and drama.