When Ravi Teja starrer Krack was released ahead of Sankranthi, it kicked off a huge dispute over the theatres' share. As Tamil movie 'Master' starring Vijay and Ram Pothineni's 'Red' had simultaneous releases, there was a huge competition for theatres in both Telugu states.

Distribution issues with Dil Raju

Warangal Srinu, a distributor had alleged popular movie maker Dil Raju earlier this month of blocking theaters in the Nizam area with lesser scope for his distributional business to make money. He had passed some statements against Dil Raju, and even called the popular producer 'Kill Raju'.

Srinu had even alleged that Dil Raju is a hypocrite, as he tries to apply regional feelings only when he has a Telugu movie release. But, now that he had taken up Tamil dubbing movie 'Master', he forgot the regional movies like Krack, which need to be the priority, said Srinu.

It is reported that Dil Raju's approach towards the contentious issue of theaters' share is being questioned by many others as well. So, the producers' committee has reportedly taken up the matter to settle the issue.

The Nizam area theatrical rights

After that, Warangal Srinu had met many industry heads to resolve the problem. The producers' committee seems to have made a settlement between Srinu and Dil Raju. Srinu has been keen on acquiring the theatrical rights of some anticipated Telugu movies for the Nizam area.

It has been reported that Warangal Srinu met Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movies on Thursday, to make a deal on theatrical rights of upcoming movies. He is said to have offered Rs 80 crore for the Nizam theatrical rights of Mahesh Babu'sSarkaru Vaari Paata and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

It is reported that Dil Raju had to withdraw from this competition to acquire the rights of Sarkaru Vaari Pata and Pushpa. Rana and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam's theatrical rights were bought by Srinu as well.

Dil Raju's ex-partner named Lakshman is reportedly trying to acquire the theatrical rights of various upcoming movies. He has already bought the theatrical rights of Nani's Tuck Jagadish for AP and Telangana regions for a fancy price, a source said. It has been reported that Nizam area distributors, upset with Dil Raju's role in the terms of business, have requested the producers' committee to give a chance to the upcoming distributors.