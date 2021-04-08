Telugu's Power Star Pawan Kalyan is to appear on the big screen tomorrow, April 8, 2021, after three years hiatus. His movie Vakeel Saab, a remake of Hindi's 'Pink' is all set to hit the screens Friday. With everything set for the grand release of Pawan Kalyan's women-oriented courtroom drama, the hype around the movie has vividly increased.

Dil Raju who is a popular businessman in the Telugu Film Industry has produced the film, Vakeel Saab. Terming himself as a fan of Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju has left no stone unturned to express his excitement to work with the power star. Talking to the press prior to the release of Vakeel Saab, Dil Raju says he has been confident about the movie's success.

Dil Raju spills the beans on Pawan Kalyan's entry in Vakeel Saab

During the media interaction, Dil Raju was quizzed on Pawan Kalyan's presence in the movie, to which he answered that Pawan Kalyan's presence would add vitality to the story.

"Pawan Kalyan's introduction in Vakeel Saab is to happen 15 minutes later into the movie. His presence is to drive the established story to the next level", Dil Raju explained.

On being quizzed about director Venu Sriram's work, Dil Raju said that he had been wanting to rope in Venu Sriram for Allu Arjun's movie. "But even before that movie venture with Allu Arjun got materialized, we had discussions regarding Pink remake during the Covid times which resulted in making Vakeel Saab", he said.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity ever since I started my career as a distributor. I had seen Pawan Kalyan's craze in the theaters during his movie 'Tholi Prema'. My dream comes true with Vakeel Saab," Dil Raju said.

Vakeel Saab release details

Since it's a comeback movie for Pawan Kalyan after a flop film Agnyathavasi, the anticipation has been stronger this time. The makers have made all the arrangements for the movie to hit the screens Friday. With permissions granted for benefit shows in some of the theatres, the fans are already in a festive mode.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and others are to appear in significant roles. Venu Sriram is the director, while S Thaman has composed the music for Vakeel Saab under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.