Telugu's Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a massive comeback with his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. The official remake of Hindi's super hit movie 'Pink' is to hit the screens on 9th April. In this frame of context, the makers had organized a gala event at Shilpakala Vedika at Hyderabad yesterday.

Vakeel Saab's pre-release event was attended by Pawan Kalyan, Actress Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and others from the movie. Vakeel Saab's director Venu Sriram, producer Dil Raju were present at the event which was hosted by Suma Kanakala. The makers had planned to honor women, as the movie Vakeel Saab is a women-oriented movie. The makers felicitated women from different fields who shine as real-life heroes.

Dil Raju's emotional speech grabs the attention of Pawan's fans:

Telugu's star producer Dil Raju who claims to have waited for many years to work with Pawan Kalyan became quite emotional during his speech at the event. "I was lucky enough to produce for several blockbuster films in my career. But, had to wait for 22 years to produce a film with Pawan Kalyan. From the time I was a distributor, I have waited for this day", the producer conveyed on an emotional note.

"After the movie, Pink was remade in Tamil by Ajith, I got this idea to remake it in Telugu as well. I only had Pawan Kalyan in my thoughts for the Telugu remake of Pink, but he had become active in politics. I had a conversation with Trivikram Srinivas, regarding the same. He was the one who approached Pawan Kalyan and made it possible", Dil Raju told at the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab Pre-release event highlights:

Directors Harish Shankar, Surender Reddy, Krish were present at the event. Producers AM Rathnam, Bandla Ganesh were also at the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab. Vakeel Saab's music director S Thaman stood as the main attraction, as his music troop entertained the audience with their ear-soothing tunes and music.

Pawan Kalyan's speech had gained a lot of attention, with him thanking all the team members for their hard work especially at times like this(COVID-19).

Vakeel Saab is helmed by Venu Sriram, and the music for the court-room drama is composed by the most talented musician Thaman. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the movie is all set for its grand release.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movies:

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is working on his upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu under Krish's direction. He would soon join the sets with Rana Daggubati to shoot for the Telugu remake of Malayalam's hit movie Ayyapanum Koshiyum.